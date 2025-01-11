Satwik-Chirag lose Malaysia Open semis

Seeded seventh, Satwik and Chirag, who reached the finals last season, lost 10-21, 15-21 in a 40-minute semi-final clash.\

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy with Chirag Shetty. Pic/AFP

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s impressive run at the Malaysia Super 1000 badminton tournament came to an end following a straight-game loss to Korea’s Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae in the semifinals, here on Saturday.

Seeded seventh, Satwik and Chirag, who reached the finals last season, lost 10-21, 15-21 in a 40-minute semi-final clash. “They played really well, and we could have followed our game plan a bit better. Instead, we played some random strokes, but kudos to them for playing a solid game,” Satwik told reporters.

