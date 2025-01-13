Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan announce their 15-man squad for the marquee event

Afghanistan will kick start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against South Africa on February 21. Later, they will clash with England and Australia to conclude their group-stage matches. For Afghanistan, this will be the first time that they will feature in the eight-nation Champions Trophy beginning on February 19

Hashmatullah Shahidi (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Afghanistan announced their squad with opening batsman Ibrahim Zadran making a return to the side. Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman missed the cut for the marquee event scheduled to be in action in Pakistan.

Afghanistan's white-ball performances have been notable with the side finishing sixth in the ODI World Cup 2023 and reaching the semi-finals berth of the T20 World Cup 2024.

"Zadran, who was away from action due to an ankle injury, has returned to the squad," said a statement from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

"However, Mujeeb Ur Rahman misses out on the selection, as AM Ghazanfar, a similar mystery spinner, has made the cut for the mega event." Rahman was left out because "he has been advised by his doctor to focus on T20s for a while to ensure his full recovery", added acting ACB chief selector Ahmad Suliman Khil.

But fast-rising opener Sediqullah Atal did secure a place in the squad, the ACB said. Afghanistan beat England and Pakistan in the ODI World Cup and Australia and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan squad for the Champions Trophy 2025: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah (vice-capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveed Zadran and Farid Ahmad Malik.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to kick start from February 19 with Pakistan hosting all the matches except for Team India's games. The "Men in Blue" will play all their upcoming marquee event matches in Dubai.

(With AFP Inputs)