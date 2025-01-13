After beating Sloane Stephens in straight sets, Sabalenka was invited to recreate a Tiktok dance routine with her team by on-court interviewer Jelena Dokic

Aryna Sabalenka (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Let's dance! Sabalenka busts out her best moves at Australian Open x 00:00

Aryna Sabalenka became an overnight internet sensation after busting out some dance moves on court at the Australian Open on Sunday night.

After beating Sloane Stephens in straight sets, Sabalenka was invited to recreate a Tiktok dance routine with her team by on-court interviewer Jelena Dokic. "I'm not the best dancer, but I'll try my best," a slightly taken aback world number one said after the pre-tournament social media post was played on Rod Laver Arena. Taking to X:

Aryna Sabalenka dancing for Australian Open crowd after winning her 1st round against Sloane Stephens



“Now they have proof that I’m the worst dancer” 😂



Give this woman a spotlight and she will shine



pic.twitter.com/L5JyfrwcXs — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 12, 2025

"But only if the whole crowd will join in," beckoned Sabalenka. To the delight of a packed Rod Laver Arena the Belarusian two-time defending champion obliged, with some fans grooving along to get the party started on the opening night at Melbourne Park. Australian actress Rebel Wilson in the crowd was spotted having a boogie, as Sabalenka and Dokic danced.

Sabalenka, though, clearly wants to stick to her tennis moves in future. "Now they have proof that I'm the worst dancer," she laughed.

