Sports News > Other Sports News

Let's dance! Sabalenka busts out her best moves at Australian Open

Updated on: 13 January,2025 09:12 AM IST  |  Australia
AFP |

After beating Sloane Stephens in straight sets, Sabalenka was invited to recreate a Tiktok dance routine with her team by on-court interviewer Jelena Dokic

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka (Pic: File Pic)

Let's dance! Sabalenka busts out her best moves at Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka became an overnight internet sensation after busting out some dance moves on court at the Australian Open on Sunday night. 


After beating Sloane Stephens in straight sets, Sabalenka was invited to recreate a Tiktok dance routine with her team by on-court interviewer Jelena Dokic. "I'm not the best dancer, but I'll try my best," a slightly taken aback world number one said after the pre-tournament social media post was played on Rod Laver Arena. Taking to X:


"But only if the whole crowd will join in," beckoned Sabalenka. To the delight of a packed Rod Laver Arena the Belarusian two-time defending champion obliged, with some fans grooving along to get the party started on the opening night at Melbourne Park. Australian actress Rebel Wilson in the crowd was spotted having a boogie, as Sabalenka and Dokic danced.

Sabalenka, though, clearly wants to stick to her tennis moves in future. "Now they have proof that I'm the worst dancer," she laughed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

