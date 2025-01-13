Champions Trophy 2025: Mitchell Santer to take on the leadership duties, know the full squad

New Zealand will kick start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Pakistan on February 19. Mitchell Santner will be shouldered by other spinners such as Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra

Mitchell Santner (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner opened up on his side which will feature in the marquee event starting from February 19.

As the "Black Caps" announced their squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, several fresh faces have emerged in the pace attack.

"If there is a little bit of turn, we can have Bracewell bat at No. 7, and I can go at No. 8. We have options, which is great for our squad. We've got raw pace, we've got the spin, and the allrounders as well," Santner said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Further, the Kiwi all-rounder heaped praise on the spinners of the side, especially the off-spinner Glenn Phillips.

"They're both very good offspinners in their own right. They're both different, I think. On a wicket like that, Bracewell can get a bit more bounce - a little more over the top. Even the three overs that GP bowled were good for us, and Glenn has worked a lot on his bowling, as we've seen, in the longer format," the left-arm spinner added.

In the end, the Blackcaps player said that if the management and team are happy with the playing XI then the same team will play in Karachi, Rawalpindi and against India in Dubai.

"We like to stick to the same team once we've picked it, but that's conditions-dependent. Karachi could play a lot different to Rawalpindi, which could play differently to Dubai. With the short nature of the tournament, if you're happy with your XI, you want them to perform for all three games. But we're open to changes," the 32-year-old concluded.

For Mitchell Santner, the Champions Trophy 2025 will be the first major ICC tournament after successfully registering victories in the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka at home.

The likes of William O'Rourke, Ben Sears and Nathan Smith will feature in their maiden senior ICC event.

Mitchell Santner will be shouldered by other spinners such as Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra.

Senior figures Kane Williamson and Tom Latham lend valuable experience to the side, with Latham set to take the wicketkeeping gloves for the tournament.

Santner, Williamson and Latham were all part of New Zealand's squad for the previous edition of the Champions Trophy in England and Wales in 2017. Williamson also featured at the 2013 edition in England.

Matt Henry will spearhead the pace bowling attack alongside veteran Lockie Ferguson, who is set to play his fifth ICC event having played a key role in the last two ICC ODI and T20I World Cups.

Jacob Duffy could also feature in the squad - he is named as a reserve player - should Lockie Ferguson become unavailable because of franchise cricket commitments.

After their Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Pakistan, the Kiwis will lock horns with Bangladesh and India on February 24 and March 2, respectively.

New Zealand squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

