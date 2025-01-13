Breaking News
Updated on: 13 January,2025 09:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Punjab Kings bought the services of Shreyas Iyer for Rs 26.75 crore. With this, the right-hander became the second-most expensive player during the auction in November. He was also part of the Mumbai team that won the Ranji and Irani Trophy

Punjab Kings announce Shreyas Iyer as skipper for IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer (Pic: File Pic)

Team India's middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as Punjab Kings captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.


Shreyas Iyer helped Kolkata Knight Riders to clinch the title in 2024.


Punjab Kings bought the services of Shreyas Iyer for Rs 26.75 crore. With this, the right-hander became the second-most expensive player during the auction in November.


At the Punjab's camp, Iyer will reunite with Ricky Ponting, with whom he shared a successful stint at Delhi Capitals, guiding the team to the 2020 IPL final.

"I am honoured that the team has reposed its faith in me. I am looking forward to working again with coach Ponting. The team looks strong, with a great mix of potential and proven performers. I hope to repay the faith shown by the management to deliver our maiden title," said Shreyas Iyer in a statement.

The 2024 season has been nothing short of a dream run for Shreyas Iyer. He not only won the IPL with KKR but also under his leadership, Mumbai secured their second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

He was also part of the Mumbai team that won the Ranji and Irani Trophy.

PBKS will be Iyer's third franchise in the IPL after KKR and DC, who made his debut in 2015. DC had appointed him as their captain midway through 2018.

Ponting hoped under Iyer's captaincy PBKS will be able to go the distance in the upcoming edition of the IPL. PBKS (formerly Kings XI Punjab) have never won an IPL title so far.

"Shreyas has a great mind for the game. His proven capabilities as captain will enable the team to deliver. I have enjoyed my time with Iyer in the past in IPL, and I look forward to working with him again."

"With his leadership and the talent in the squad, I am excited about the seasons ahead," said Ponting. PBKS CEO Satish Menon said the partnership between Iyer and Ponting bodes well for the franchise.

"We had identified Shreyas as our captain and were delighted with the auction result. He has already proven himself to master the format, and his vision for the team aligns perfectly with our goals. With him and Ponting joining hands again, we are confident our team has a solid leadership group to guide us to our first title," said Menon.

(With PTI Inputs)

