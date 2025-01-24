We just could not cope: Pep

Manchester City blow two-goal lead to lose 2-4 v PSG; boss Guardiola concedes Paris side were too hot to handle

Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola (right) scores to make it 2-2 against Manchester City during their UEFA Champions League match at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Pep Guardiola admitted his Manchester City side “could not cope” with Paris Saint-Germain after throwing away a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 to the French side on Wednesday, leaving their Champions League hopes on the brink.

“They were better. We have to accept it, We have the last chance at home against Brugge. We will do everything there and if we don’t it is because we don’t deserve it,” Guardiola told reporters after the match at the Parc des Princes.

“They were better, we have to accept it. It’s sport and it is like that.” City had taken control as Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland both scored early in the second half for the visitors. However, Ousmane Dembele pulled one back and Bradley Barcola equalised on the hour mark for PSG, who then went in front through a Joao Neves header on 78 minutes and wrapped up the win in stoppage time when Goncalo Ramos got their fourth goal.

PSG move above City in the standings, leaving Guardiola’s team 25th out of 36 teams with eight points from seven games. Only the top 24 qualify for the knockout phase, but City host Club Brugge in their final league phase fixture next Wednesday and a win in that match should suffice for the 2023 European champions to progress to the play-off round.

Before that City host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday in a key game in the fight for a top-four finish domestically. “I knew it would be tough. PSG’s exceptional. We could not cope. When one team plays better, you have to accept it. Now we prepare for a tough game against Chelsea and of course the final against Brugge,” said Guardiola.

