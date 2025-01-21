City ‘best’, United ‘worst’

Man City manager Pep Guardiola elated with 6-0 rout of Ipswich Town while Man United boss Ruben Amorim fumes after 1-3 home defeat to Brighton leaves team languishing in 13th place

Man City players celebrate a goal by Mateo Kovacic v Ipswich during their English Premier League match at Ipswich on Sunday (right) Man United goalkeeper Andre Onana (left) with defender Victor Lindelof after their 1-3 defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday. Pics/AFP

The two premier teams from Manchester had contrasting results in the English Premiership over the weekend, leaving one manager elated and the other utterly dejected. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola claimed his team are back to their best after Phil Foden starred in a 6-0 rout of Ipswich on Sunday night. On the other hand, Ruben Amorim astonishingly admitted that his Manchester United flops are the worst team in the club’s history after they suffered a 1-3 home defeat against Brighton.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola

Foden two good

Man City’s Foden netted either side of Mateo Kovacic’s eye-catching goal as Guardiola’s men blew Ipswich away with three first-half goals at Portman Road. Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland and James McAtee scored after the interval to give fourth-placed City their biggest league win this season. Guardiola’s side have won three of their last four league games as they try to make up for a dismal start to the season.

“We’re pleased, we’re back in many things that have defined this team in the last decade. Very pleased for the players. Pleased to climb a bit because qualification for the Champions League next season will be tough. The players recognised what we are. It’s the best thing,” said Guardiola.



Man United manager Ruben Amorim

Meanwhile, at Old Trafford, Man United crumbled to a sixth loss in 11 Premier League games since Amorim arrived from Sporting Lisbon to replace the sacked Erik ten Hag. “We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United,” Amorim said after his side’s wretched display leaves them languishing in 13th place.

United’s poor home show

United have suffered six home league defeats this season, their most from their opening 12 matches of a season since 1893-94. They have also lost 10 of their 22 league games this season, the earliest into a top-flight campaign that they have hit double figures for defeats since 1989-90. “Imagine what this is for a Manchester United fan. Imagine what this is for me. We’ve got a new coach, who is losing more than the last coach. Everybody is underperforming,” said Amorim. On Sunday night, Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh scored the opener after which Bruno Fernandes equalised with a penalty, but second-half goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter left Man United in turmoil.

