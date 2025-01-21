Ben Shelton stuns French veteran Monfils to reach quarter-finals

Shelton won 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/2), 1-0 with each of the first three sets lasting almost an hour

Ben Shelton ground down French veteran Gael Monfils on Monday to set up an Australian Open quarter-final against Lorenzo Sonego. The 22-year-old Shelton went toe-to-toe with the Frenchman, 16 years his senior, until Monfils pulled the plug exhausted in the fourth set. Shelton won 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/2), 1-0 with each of the first three sets lasting almost an hour.

“At 38 years old I hope I’m still walking without crutches,” Shelton, who matched his 2023 run to the last eight at Melbourne Park, said of Monfils. “To push me the way he did the way he did today and entertain everyone is so impressive.”

