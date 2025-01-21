Breaking News
Ben Shelton stuns French veteran Monfils to reach quarter finals

Updated on: 21 January,2025 07:44 AM IST  |  Melbourne
AFP |

Top

Shelton won 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/2), 1-0 with each of the first three sets lasting almost an hour

Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton ground down French veteran Gael Monfils on Monday to set up an Australian Open quarter-final against Lorenzo Sonego. The 22-year-old Shelton went toe-to-toe with the Frenchman, 16 years his senior, until Monfils pulled the plug exhausted in the fourth set. Shelton won 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/2), 1-0 with each of the first three sets lasting almost an hour.


Also Read: Tony Jones apologises to Novak Djokovic over ‘insulting comments’


Gael Monfils
Gael Monfils


“At 38 years old I hope I’m still walking without crutches,” Shelton, who matched his 2023 run to the last eight at Melbourne Park, said of Monfils. “To push me the way he did the way he did today and entertain everyone is so impressive.”

australian open sports news tennis news

