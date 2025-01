Tony Jones apologises to Novak Djokovic over ‘insulting comments’

Jones had labelled Djokovic a “has-been” and said “kick him out” in apparent reference to his 2022 deportation. Jones said in his apology it was “banter”.

Novak Djokovic

A leading TV presenter apologised on air Monday to Novak Djokovic after mocking the 24-time Grand Slam winner and Serbian fans at the Australian Open, with Elon Musk and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese among those wading into the row.

The 37-year-old tennis great on Sunday refused to do a routine on-court interview after beating Jiri Lehecka to set up a quarter-final against Carlos Alcaraz in Melbourne. Afterwards Djokovic said it was in protest at Tony Jones, a top sports presenter with host broadcaster Channel Nine, who he accused of “insulting and offensive comments” towards him and Serbian fans.

Jones had labelled Djokovic a “has-been” and said “kick him out” in apparent reference to his 2022 deportation. Jones said in his apology it was “banter”. Hours later Djokovic “acknowledged the apology has been given in public as requested and is now moving on and focusing on his next match”, organisers Tennis Australia said in a statement.

Djokovic had said he would boycott interviews with the TV station until he got an apology. He also released a short video on X to explain his stance and it has been viewed more than 60 million times, and caught the attention of the site’s owner Musk. “It’s way better just to talk to the public directly than go through the negativity filter of legacy media,” Musk posted in response, with Djokovic replying: “Indeed.”

Tennis names including former World No. 1 Boris Becker, Australian Nick Kyrgios, Jannik Sinner’s coach Darren Cahill and Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka spoke out in support of Djokovic.

