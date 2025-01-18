Serbian star Novak Djokovic powers into last 16 despite experiencing breathing problems during three-set win over Czech Tomas Machac in Melbourne

Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over Tomas Machac in Melbourne yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Breathless, yet brilliant! x 00:00

A fired-up Novak Djokovic powered into the last 16 of the Australian Open on Friday in an ominous reminder of why he is a 10-time Melbourne champion, but he needed a medical break and used an inhaler. The 37-year-old dropped a set in each of his opening two matches in Melbourne, but was on a mission against dangerous Czech 26th seed Tomas Machac.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dispelling doubts that he still has what it takes in his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam crown, the Serb blew the 24-year-old off Rod Laver Arena 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 in 2hrs 22mins. The win propelled him into the last 16 at a Grand Slam for the 66th time, just three behind all-time leader Roger Federer and well clear of third-placed Rafael Nadal (54).

“I think I played really well, honestly. Very happy with my game,” said the seventh seed. “I was slightly surprised to be honest with the result, to beat him in straight sets. He was a break up in the second, I struggled physically there, but somehow managed to turn things around.

Also Read: World No. 1 Sabalenka battles hard to enter second week

‘Very pleased with my game’

“Overall, in the third I felt fresh and moved well and very pleased with my game. With new coach Andy Murray again courtside offering encouragement, Djokovic started with a steely look in his eye. It went with serve until he sniffed an opening in game four, coming to the net to earn two break points, converting on the second to move 3-1 clear.

It sparked a flurry from the veteran, who kept the pressure on to claim the next three games and the set. The Serb used an inhaler before resuming play, when he broke again for 3-2, then kept his focus to move two sets ahead, giving a fist pump and exalting loudly to the crowd. “I was trying to catch my breath,” he explained. “I’m not 19 anymore. More like 19 times two, almost.”

Alcaraz through

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz dropped a set before muscling his way into the last 16 and edge closer to becoming the youngest man in history to complete a career Grand Slam. The 21-year-old third seed was a class above Nuno Borges with the Portuguese World No. 33 dumped out of the tournament 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-2.

Easy win for Zverev

In another match, second seed Alexander Zverev accelerated his march with a straight-sets takedown of Briton Jacob Fearnley in the third round. The 27-year-old German beat his 92nd-ranked opponent 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in 2hrs 2mins.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever