Novak Djokovic overtakes Roger Federer to head list of most Grand Slam singles matches with 430 games; beats Jaime Faria 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2 to enter Round Three

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates his Round Two win over Portugal’s Jaime Faria at the Australian Open in Melbourne yesterday. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article ‘Blessed to make another record’: Djokovic x 00:00

Novak Djokovic added yet another record to his lengthy list, breaking a tie with Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam matches played in tennis history by reaching 430 on Wednesday at the Australian Open in what was a tougher-than-expected second-round victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Djokovic improved to 379-51 for his career at major tournaments, a .881 winning percentage, by defeating 21-year-old Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2 in a match briefly interrupted by light rain before Rod Laver Arena’s retractable roof was shut. “Grand Slams, of course, they are the pillars of our sport. They mean everything for the history of the sport. Definitely, the most important tournaments,” Djokovic said.

“I’m just blessed to be making another record, I guess, today,” he added.

As it is, Djokovic has won the most Grand Slam singles titles of any man, 24, ahead of Rafael Nadal’s 22 and Federer’s 20. The 37-year-old Serb has spent more weeks at No. 1 in the rankings than any other player.

Carlos Alcaraz during his win over Yoshihito Nishioka yesterday

Alcaraz routs Nishioka

Djokovic faces Czech 26th seed Tomas Machac next and is drawn to meet Spain’s Alcaraz in the last eight. Four-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz dropped just five games in an ominous display to sprint into the third round. The third seed showed no mercy to Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in a 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 rout in 81 minutes.

Zverev through in three sets

Second seed Zverev swept through with a straight-sets victory over Spain’s Pedro Martinez. The German won 6-1, 6-4, 6-1.

Most Grand Slam singles matches

Novak Djokovic........ 430

Roger Federer...........429

Serena Williams.......423

Rafael Nadal.............358

Venus Williams.........356

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever