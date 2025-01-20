‘Reminds me of Rafa’

Novak Djokovic routs Lehecka to set up blockbuster quarter-final date with Carlos Alcaraz; says young Spaniard’s energy is like that of former rival Nadal

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point against Jack Draper in Melbourne yesterday. Pic/AFP

Novak Djokovic said he was braced for “a big battle” after setting up a blockbuster Australian Open quarter-final with Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Serb, who is gunning for a record 25th Grand Slam title and 11th Melbourne crown, beat 24th seed Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) on Rod Laver Arena.

In last eight for 15th time

It sent him into the last eight at Melbourne Park for a 15th time, a record he now shares with Roger Federer and one ahead of Rafael Nadal. His reward is a showdown on Tuesday with third seed Alcaraz, who is already a four-time Slam winner aged 21 but has never gone beyond the Australian Open quarter-finals. “We had some long battles, long exchanges,” said Djokovic.

“The kind of matches that I played against him remind me of my match-ups versus Nadal in terms of the intensity and the energy on the court. He’s a very dynamic, explosive player. Incredibly talented. Charismatic player. Great to watch — not that great to play against,” he added with a smile.

Alcaraz progressed after Jack Draper retired hurt during their last-16 match when the Briton was losing 7-5, 6-1.

Djokovic and Alcaraz have played each other seven times with the Serb leading 4-3, including victory in their last clash in the Paris Olympics final. They have crossed paths at Grand Slams three times, twice in the Wimbledon decider with the Spaniard winning on both occasions. But they have never played at Melbourne Park, where Djokovic has achieved his greatest success. “When we are seeing him playing, he seems like he’s young again.... it’s unbelievable. He’s in a really good shape,” said Alcaraz.

Against Draper, Alcaraz was well on top when the Briton pulled the pin on a sweltering afternoon because of “multiple areas really in pain”.

Zverev through

Alexander Zverev booked a quarter-final against Tommy Paul after surviving a mid-match wobble to oust France’s Ugo Humbert as he zeroes in on a maiden Grand Slam title. Zverev won 6-1, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Novak Djokovic . Pic/AFP

Djokovic refuses on-court interviews over ‘insulting comments’

Novak Djokovic said Sunday he will not do any more on-court interviews at the Australian Open after accusing a leading anchor at the host broadcaster of making “insulting comments” about him and Serbian people.

The 10-time Melbourne champion refused to do a regular post-match chat after beating Jiri Lehecka in three sets on Rod Laver Arena to make the quarter-finals.

Djokovic explained the decision in a post-match press conference. “A couple days ago the famous sports journalist who works for official broadcaster Channel Nine here in Australia made a mockery of Serbian fans and also made insulting and offensive comments towards me,” he said, declining to use the name.

“And since then, he chose not to issue any public apology. Neither did Channel Nine. So since they’re official broadcasters, I chose not to give interviews for Channel Nine. I have nothing against Jim Courier or the Australian public,” he added.

