Utd beaten 1-3 by Brighton; Spurs go down to Everton

Updated on: 20 January,2025 08:00 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

United crumbled to a sixth defeat in 11 league games since Amorim arrived from Sporting Lisbon to replace the sacked Erik ten Hag

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire wears a dejected look yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Manchester United crashed to a dismal 1-3 defeat against Brighton as Ruben Amorim’s problems mounted. 


United crumbled to a sixth defeat in 11 league games since Amorim arrived from Sporting Lisbon to replace the sacked Erik ten Hag. 


Also Read: Nowhere near our standards, fumes Arteta after draw


United are languishing in 13th place. 

Yankuba Minteh set the tone for United’s moribund performance with an early opener for Brighton. Bruno Fernandes equalised with a penalty before half-time, but second half goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter left United in turmoil.

Meanwhile, Everton took advantage of injury-ravaged Tottenham’s troubles with a 3-2 victory to pull clear of the Premier League relegation zone. The goal-shy Toffees tore through a bedraggled Spurs backline to net three times before the break through Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Iliman Ndiaye and an Archie Gray own goal.

