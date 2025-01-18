Man Utd great Denis Law passes away at 84

Law was a member of United’s European Cup-winning side under Matt Busby in 1968, when they became the first English club to lift the trophy

Denis Law

Manchester United and Scotland great Denis Law has died at the age of 84, sparking a wave of heartfelt tributes to a man known at Old Trafford as “The King.”

Law was a member of United’s European Cup-winning side under Matt Busby in 1968, when they became the first English club to lift the trophy. Capped 55 times by Scotland, he remains his country’s joint all-time leading scorer with 30 goals alongside Kenny Dalglish.

