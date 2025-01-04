No, of course I’m not going to plan to rest any player because it’s a big game

Arne Slot

Utd much better than table shows, says Liverpool's Slot

Arne Slot says crisis-hit Manchester United are “much, much better” than their shocking position in the Premier League suggests as he prepares his Liverpool team for a clash against their fierce rivals on Sunday.

Liverpool are six points clear at the top of the Premier League table. United, by contrast, are 14th in the table after five defeats in their past six league games under new manager Ruben Amorim.

“No, of course I’m not going to plan to rest any player because it’s a big game. They have much better players in my opinion than maybe the league table shows at the moment,” Slot said at Friday’s pre-match press conference.

