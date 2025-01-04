Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Utd much better than table shows says Liverpools Slot

Utd much better than table shows, says Liverpool’s Slot

Updated on: 04 January,2025 07:46 AM IST  |  Liverpool
AFP |

No, of course I’m not going to plan to rest any player because it’s a big game

Utd much better than table shows, says Liverpool’s Slot

Arne Slot

Utd much better than table shows, says Liverpool’s Slot
Arne Slot says crisis-hit Manchester United are “much, much better” than their shocking position in the Premier League suggests as he prepares his Liverpool team for a clash against their fierce rivals on Sunday.


Liverpool are six points clear at the top of the Premier League table. United, by contrast, are 14th in the table after five defeats in their past six league games under new manager Ruben Amorim. 


“No, of course I’m not going to plan to rest any player because it’s a big game. They have much better players in my opinion than maybe the league table shows at the moment,” Slot said at Friday’s pre-match press conference.


manchester united english premier league premier league liverpool sports news football

