Arteta’s side were on course to move back within four points of Liverpool after Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz scored to build a two-goal lead by the 55th minute

Mikel Arteta

Listen to this article Nowhere near our standards, fumes Arteta after draw x 00:00

Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal had to take the blame for their damaging 2-2 draw against Aston Villa after sloppy defending cost them a chance to keep pace with leaders Liverpool.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Australian Open: Bops-Shuai get walkover in mixed pre-quarters

Arteta’s side were on course to move back within four points of Liverpool after Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz scored to build a two-goal lead by the 55th minute. But Arsenal collapsed midway through the second half as Youri Tielemans reduced the deficit before boyhood Gunners fan Ollie Watkins bagged the equaliser eight minutes later.

“The way we defended, especially the second goal, can’t be part of our game. Conceding the two goals cannot be part of our game if you want to constantly win. It’s nowhere near the standards of what we demand,” Arteta said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever