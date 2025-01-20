Breaking News
Nowhere near our standards, fumes Arteta after draw

Updated on: 20 January,2025 07:56 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Arteta’s side were on course to move back within four points of Liverpool after Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz scored to build a two-goal lead by the 55th minute

Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal had to take the blame for their damaging 2-2 draw against Aston Villa after sloppy defending cost them a chance to keep pace with leaders Liverpool. 


Arteta’s side were on course to move back within four points of Liverpool after Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz scored to build a two-goal lead by the 55th minute. But Arsenal collapsed midway through the second half as Youri Tielemans reduced the deficit before boyhood Gunners fan Ollie Watkins bagged the equaliser eight minutes later. 


“The way we defended, especially the second goal, can’t be part of our game. Conceding the two goals cannot be part of our game if you want to constantly win. It’s nowhere near the standards of what we demand,” Arteta said. 

arsenal english premier league football sports news Sports Update

