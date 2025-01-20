Australian Open: Bops-Shuai get walkover in mixed pre-quarters

Bopanna and Shuai were up against fourth seeds Taylor Townsend of USA and Hugo Nys of Monaco but the Indo-Chinese pair moved on without taking the court

Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Chinese partner Zhang Shuai entered the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles event at the Australian Open after they got a walkover in a second round match here on Sunday.

Bopanna and Shuai were up against fourth seeds Taylor Townsend of USA and Hugo Nys of Monaco but the Indo-Chinese pair moved on without taking the court.

