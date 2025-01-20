Breaking News
Australian Open Bops Shuai get walkover in mixed pre quarters

Australian Open: Bops-Shuai get walkover in mixed pre-quarters

Updated on: 20 January,2025 07:53 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Bopanna and Shuai were up against fourth seeds Taylor Townsend of USA and Hugo Nys of Monaco but the Indo-Chinese pair moved on without taking the court

Rohan Bopanna

Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Chinese partner Zhang Shuai entered the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles event at the Australian Open after they got a walkover in a second round match here on Sunday.


Also Read: Half ton, full fun!


Bopanna and Shuai were up against fourth seeds Taylor Townsend of USA and Hugo Nys of Monaco but the Indo-Chinese pair moved on without taking the court.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

