Australian Open: Bops-Shuai get walkover in mixed pre-quarters

Rohan Bopanna
Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Chinese partner Zhang Shuai entered the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles event at the Australian Open after they got a walkover in a second round match here on Sunday.
Bopanna and Shuai were up against fourth seeds Taylor Townsend of USA and Hugo Nys of Monaco but the Indo-Chinese pair moved on without taking the court.
