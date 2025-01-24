Keys locks out Swiatek

USA’s 19th seed Madison rallies from a set down to shock five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek; sets up final with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

Madison Keys hits a shot towards Iga Swiatek in the semi-final match yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Madison Keys fought back from a set down on Thursday to shock Iga Swiatek in a nail-biter and set up an Australian Open final against two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.

The 19th seed battled through a thrilling semi-final on a final-set tiebreak against the World No.2, eventually winning 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (10/8).

Five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek had not dropped her serve since the first round but was broken eight times by Keys, who saved a match point on her way to edging a titanic battle.

Tears of joy for Madison

It will be the American’s first final in Melbourne, and only her second in Slams, and she broke down in tears after finally getting over the line in 2hr 35min.

It was the first time an Australian Open semi-final had been decided by a third-set 10-point tiebreak. “That match was just such a high level and she played so well,” Keys, 29, said.

“I felt like I was just fighting to stay in it and then obviously really kind of ran with the second and then the third was just a battle.

“To be able to be standing here and be in the finals is absolutely amazing and I’m so excited that I get to be here on Saturday.”

Keys confessed she couldn’t recall much detail about the final set where she saved a match point.

“In the third set, it was just so up and down. I feel like I blacked out at some point,” Keys smiled.

“Just to be able to stay in it and just keep fighting and then a 10-point tiebreaker for a dramatic finish,” she added.

Keys will face World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final on Saturday after the Belarusian put her close friendship with Paula Badosa aside to stay on track for a 26-year first, as she romped home 6-4, 6-2 at the Rod Laver Arena against the 11th seed Spaniard, earlier in the day.

Final slugfest

Keys acknowledged her similarities with Sabalenka’s playing style and predicted a slugfest between two of the hardest ball-strikers in the women’s game in Saturday’s showpiece event.

“Definitely some big hitting. I think that is going to happen,” Keys said.

“Not a lot of long points, but she is obviously going for her third Aussie Open and I’m [just] excited to get to play here,” she added.

