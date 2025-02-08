Though a close contest cannot be ruled out, I expect Christophany to prevail at the judge's end

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Christophany for feature event x 00:00

Christophany, who had finished only half a length ahead of It's My Time when both of them were upstaged by Democracy, will once again cross swords in the Mulraj Goculdas Trophy, the feature event of Sunday's Mahalaxmi card. Though a close contest cannot be ruled out, I expect Christophany to prevail at the judge's end.

ADVERTISEMENT

First race at 2.30 pm.

Selections:

Nawabzada Rashiduzzafar Khan Trophy (Class IV; 1600m)

Substantial 1, Mighty Sparrow 2, Chardikala 3.

Also Read: MI Cape Town beat champs Sunrisers to clinch Betway SA20 title!

Mulraj Goculdas Trophy (Class I; 1400m)

Christophany 1, It's My Time 2.

Sonny Brar Trophy (Class III; 2000m)

Gordon 1, Alexandros 2, Multiverse 3.

Nadir & Yawar Rashid Trophy (Class III; 1400m)

Bashir 1, Celestial 2, Axlrod 3.

RM & Rukmani Goculdas Million (For 5y&o, Class IV; 1000m)

Malet Spring 1, Maysara 2, Arbitrage 3.

NM Irani Trophy (For 3y, Maidens; 1400m)

Superstar 1, Machiavellian 2, Jackson 3.

Gentlemen's Groomers Trophy (Class V; 1200m)

Otello 1, Applause 2, We Still Believe 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Fidato (5-8) & Red Bishop (6-6)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.