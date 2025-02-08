Breaking News
Christophany for feature event

Updated on: 09 February,2025 07:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Though a close contest cannot be ruled out, I expect Christophany to prevail at the judge's end

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Christophany, who had finished only half a length ahead of It's My Time when both of them were upstaged by Democracy, will once again cross swords in the Mulraj Goculdas Trophy, the feature event of Sunday's Mahalaxmi card. Though a close contest cannot be ruled out, I expect Christophany to prevail at the judge's end.


First race at 2.30 pm.
Selections:


Nawabzada Rashiduzzafar Khan Trophy (Class IV; 1600m)
Substantial 1, Mighty Sparrow 2, Chardikala 3.


Mulraj Goculdas Trophy (Class I; 1400m)
Christophany 1, It's My Time 2.

Sonny Brar Trophy (Class III; 2000m)
Gordon 1, Alexandros 2, Multiverse 3.

Nadir & Yawar Rashid Trophy (Class III; 1400m)
Bashir 1, Celestial 2, Axlrod 3.

RM & Rukmani Goculdas Million (For 5y&o, Class IV; 1000m)
Malet Spring 1, Maysara 2, Arbitrage 3.

NM Irani Trophy (For 3y, Maidens; 1400m)
Superstar 1, Machiavellian 2, Jackson 3.

Gentlemen's Groomers Trophy (Class V; 1200m)
Otello 1, Applause 2, We Still Believe 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: None
Upsets: Fidato (5-8) & Red Bishop (6-6)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.

