Mbappe secures Madrid 1-1 draw against Atletico

Updated on: 10 February,2025 07:47 AM IST  |  Madrid
AFP |

Atletico shaded a close first half but were left holding on in the second period as the hosts stepped up a gear at the Santiago Bernabeu

Mbappe secures Madrid 1-1 draw against Atletico

Kylian Mbappe (left) celebrates his goal with teammate Vinicius Jr on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe secured Real Madrid a 1-1 draw against rivals Atletico Madrid which kept Los Blancos top of La Liga on Saturday. Julian Alvarez dinked home a controversial first half penalty for Atletico but Mbappe was in the right place at the right time to bundle home early in the second half on his first appearance in the derby clash. Reigning champions Real Madrid lead second-place Atletico by a single point, with Barcelona, third, given the chance to cut the gap on the top two when they face Sevilla on Sunday. 


Atletico shaded a close first half but were left holding on in the second period as the hosts stepped up a gear at the Santiago Bernabeu. “The team is disappointed because they think they deserved more... but we’re happy because we’re still leaders,” Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters. “In the second half we had total control, we had a lot of chances.” Ancelotti opted to deploy his four key attacking players in Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes, in lieu of a more conservative approach.


Kylian Mbappe real madrid la liga sports news football

