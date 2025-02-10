Dhamne wins maiden Pro ITF singles title in Tunisia

The 17-year-old had entered the main draw as a qualifier, thus winning eight matches on the trot in as many days.

Promising Indian youngster Manas Dhamne on Sunday clinched his maiden ITF singles title with a come-from-behind win over Italy’s Lorenzo Carboni in the summit clash of the M15 tournament in Monastir, Tunisia.

Dhamne, who trains in Italy under renowned coach Riccardo Piatti, overcame the first-set deficit to come out a 2-6 6-0 6-2 winner against Carboni, who had reached the junior French Open semifinals last year.

The 17-year-old had entered the main draw as a qualifier, thus winning eight matches on the trot in as many days.

Interestingly, he had played his first ever Men’s Future event in Monastir back in June 2022, the year when he turned Pro.

This was his fourth straight M15 tournament where he qualified for the main draw.

He had given a glimpse of his talent at the Tata Open Maharashtra in 2023 when he was given a wild card by MSLTA as a 15-year-old.

Dhamne had lost that match against American Michael Mmoh in straight sets but showed grit and composure.

