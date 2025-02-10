Shuttler Sindhu out with hamstring issues

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 February,2025 07:41 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The tournament is set to be played in Qingdao from February 11-16 with the Indian shuttlers currently undergoing training at a camp in Guwahati.

PV Sindhu

Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu has pulled out of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships in China due to a hamstring issue, dealing a huge blow to the country’s chances of improving the colour of their medal in the prestigious edition.


The tournament is set to be played in Qingdao from February 11-16 with the Indian shuttlers currently undergoing training at a camp in Guwahati. Besides Sindhu, the other leading players in the camp are Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy, along with the formidable doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.


Sindhu was a part of the squad that won bronze in the previous edition of the tournament. “It is with a heavy heart that I share I won’t be travelling with the team for BAMTC 2025. While training on the 4th (February) in Guwahati, I felt a twinge in my hamstring. Despite my efforts to push through with heavy taping for our country, an MRI has revealed that my recovery will take slightly longer than I initially expected,” said the 29-year-old Sindhu in a post on X.

