Lakshya advances, Sindhu exits in Round 1

The two-time Olympic medallist led the first game 20-14 before she failed to convert the game point. Her opponent went on to take the lead in the match.

Seventh-seed PV Sindhu bowed out of the Indonesia Masters 2025 in the first round after Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh beat the Indian 22-20, 21-12 in women's singles in Jakarta on Wednesday. The two-time Olympic medallist led the first game 20-14 before she failed to convert the game point. Her opponent went on to take the lead in the match.

Nguyen led throughout the second game and didn't allow the Indian to comeback into the match.

Nguyen led throughout the second game and didn’t allow the Indian to comeback into the match. Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen beat Japan’s Takuma Obayashi 21-9, 21-14 in straight sets to qualify for the second round, in a match that lasted just 39 minutes. In the mixed doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila began their campaign at the USD 475,000 Super 500 badminton tournament on a high note, advancing to the second round with a straight-game win over their rivals.

Crasto and Kapila defeated the Indonesian duo of Adnan Maulana and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil 21-18, 21-14 in their opening match, setting up a clash against Malaysia’s Pang Ron Hoo and Su Yin Cheng. However, the other Indian mixed doubles pair, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, was eliminated in the first round, losing 9-21, 13-21 to England’s Gregory Mairs and Jenny Mairs.

