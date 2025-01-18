Breaking News
"It is sad definitely that I lost in the third set": PV Sindhu after crashing out of India Open Super 750

Updated on: 18 January,2025 10:46 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Sindhu, a former champion, fought back strongly after a one-sided opening game loss but faltered in the decider, going down 9-21, 21-19, 17-21 in a gripping 62-minute contest

PV Sindhu during her quarter-final loss to Gregoria Tunjung in New Delhi yesterday. Pic/PTI

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was left disappointed after her gallant fight ended in a narrow loss to Paris bronze medallist Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the women’s singles quarterfinal at the India Open Super 750 here on Friday. Sindhu, a former champion, fought back strongly after a one-sided opening game loss but faltered in the decider, going down 9-21, 21-19, 17-21 in a gripping 62-minute contest.


“It is sad definitely that I lost in the third set after fighting so hard but I think the game is such. I have to obviously come back stronger but at that point I would say anybody would have got that point or lost that point,” Sindhu told reporters. “There were long rallies. I have to be more consistent and keep the shuttle in the court. But sometimes it happens. In the second and third set, I was not leaving the drops or half smashes or the cut drops. And I was prepared for it. But first game I wasn’t comfortable, there were easy mistakes.”


Tunjung dominated early using her delectable drops to good use to race to an 11-4 lead at the break. With Sindhu struggling with her strokes, it was all over too soon. The Indonesian grabbed a 6-2 lead after the change of sides, but Sindhu fought back, levelling at 9-9 with Tunjung erring repeatedly. A wide shot from Tunjung gave Sindhu a one-point advantage at the break.

Sindhu’s attacking play, featuring powerful smashes, helped her reach 14-10, but Tunjung fought back, tying the score at 14-14. A pumped-up Sindhu then regained her composure, clinching two game points before Tunjung hit into the net, allowing Sindhu to take the first game 21-19.

pv sindhu sports news badminton

