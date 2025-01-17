Breaking News
India Open: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag seal quarter-finals berth

Updated on: 17 January,2025 07:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Title contenders Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, recovered from an opening game reversal to beat Japan’s Kenya Mitsuhashi and Hiroki Okamura 20-22 21-14 21-16 to inch closer to the crown

PV Sindhu. Pic/PTI

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu progressed to the quarter-finals, while Kiran George delivered a gritty performance under pressure to keep the home flag flying in men’s singles at the India Open on Thursday.


Title contenders Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, recovered from an opening game reversal to beat Japan’s Kenya Mitsuhashi and Hiroki Okamura 20-22 21-14 21-16 to inch closer to the crown.


Sindhu cruised past Japan’s World No.46 Manami Suizu with a 21-15 21-13 win, while Kiran pulled off a stunning recovery, saving six game points to outlast Alex Lanier 22-20, 21-13.

