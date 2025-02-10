‘Quite clear handball’

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 February,2025 07:39 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

After being knocked out due to controversial goal from Brighton, Chelsea boss Maresca says not having Video Assistant Referee makes things complicated

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer talks to teammate Tosin Adarabioyo (right) during their loss to hosts Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday. PIC/Getty Images

Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma sent Chelsea crashing out of the FA Cup as the Japan star sealed a 2-1 win in the fourth round, while Kevin De Bruyne spared Manchester City’s blushes in their 2-1 victory at third-tier Leyton Orient on Saturday.


Chelsea haven’t won a domestic trophy since lifting the FA Cup in 2018 and their wait will go on for another season after they blew the lead at the Amex Stadium. Enzo Maresca’s side were gifted the lead in the fifth minute when Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen fumbled Cole Palmer’s cross into his own net. 


Advantage squandered


It was a horrendous mistake but Chelsea failed to press home their advantage. Thrashed 7-0 at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last weekend, Brighton bounced back impressively from the second worst defeat in the club’s 123-year history.

They equalised in the 12th minute as Joel Veltman’s cross reached Georginio Rutter, who found space between Chelsea defenders Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo to flick a header into the far corner. And Brighton completed their fightback in the 57th minute when Mitoma clipped a deft finish past Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez despite the visitors’ claim for handball. 

“I think the handball is quite clear. Without VAR it’s complicated,” Maresca said. “The second half the only shots they had we conceded a goal from. We had a few chances at 2-1. But you have to take the consequence of the result.”

Newcastle scrape through

Newcastle came from behind to win 3-2 against Birmingham at St Andrew’s. Birmingham led after 42 seconds through Ethan Laird’s deflected strike. A quickfire double from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson turned the tie in Newcastle’s favour, but Tomoki Iwata’s blistering strike levelled before half-time for the League One leaders. 

Newcastle, though, rounded off a fine week after reaching the League Cup final on Wednesday as Willock restored their lead on 82 minutes. Bottom of the Premier League and seemingly destined for relegation, Southampton got no respite in the FA Cup as Burnley won 1-0 at St Mary’s. Scott Parker’s team went in front after 77 minutes when Marcus Edwards scored from close range on his debut after signing on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

