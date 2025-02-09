Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Bosch replaces Nortje in SAs CT squad

Bosch replaces Nortje in SA’s CT squad

Updated on: 10 February,2025 07:36 AM IST  |  Johannesburg
PTI |

Nortje was ruled out of the marquee ICC event with a recurring back injury last month.

Representation pic

South Africa on Sunday named relatively newcomer Corbin Bosch as a replacement for injured fast bowler Anrich Nortje for the Champions Trophy later this month.


Also Read: Australia win second Test and sweep series against Sri Lanka


Nortje was ruled out of the marquee ICC event with a recurring back injury last month.


Bosch, 30, who made his international debut in December last year, has played just one ODI, scoring an unbeaten 40 and taking a wicket with his right-arm pace bowling.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

