Bosch replaces Nortje in SA’s CT squad

Nortje was ruled out of the marquee ICC event with a recurring back injury last month.

South Africa on Sunday named relatively newcomer Corbin Bosch as a replacement for injured fast bowler Anrich Nortje for the Champions Trophy later this month.

Bosch, 30, who made his international debut in December last year, has played just one ODI, scoring an unbeaten 40 and taking a wicket with his right-arm pace bowling.

