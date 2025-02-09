Sri Lanka’s resistance lasted just 26 minutes, losing Kusal Mendis for 50 and Lahiru Kumara for nine.

Australia’s Matthew Kuhnemann (left) and Nathan Lyon in Galle yesterday. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article Australia win second Test and sweep series against Sri Lanka x 00:00

Australia won the second Test against Sri Lanka by nine wickets in Galle on Sunday to sweep the series 2-0. Set a target of 75 to win, Australia lost only Travis Head as they romped to a commanding victory before lunch on Day Four. Steve Smith’s men had earlier on Sunday bundled Sri Lanka out for 231, after the hosts had resumed on 211-8 from overnight. Sri Lanka’s resistance lasted just 26 minutes, losing Kusal Mendis for 50 and Lahiru Kumara for nine.

Spinners Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann took four wickets each for Australia. The duo spun a web around the hosts, making full use of a dust bowl tailor-made for turn. Kuhnemann, playing just his fifth Test, upstaged the seasoned Lyon, finishing as the leading wicket-taker of the series with 16. The left-arm spinner bowled impeccable line and length, a performance even more remarkable given that he had broken his right thumb just two weeks before the first Test.

