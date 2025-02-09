Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Temba Bavuma hoped that spinner Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi would play an important role. Bavuma also said it was unfortunate that pacer Anrich Nortje was ruled out of the tournament, but said South Africa has good resources like Corbin Bosch

Temba Bavuma (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Champions Trophy 2025: "Format makes it more challenging than the 50-over World Cup", Temba Bavuma x 00:00

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma stated that Champions Trophy 2025 is a bugger challenge than the 50-over World Cup because of lesser number of matches makes it tough for teams to make a comeback.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is set to kickstart on February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai. South Africa will kick start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Afghanistan on February 21.

"In the World Cup, you have time to take stock and step up. But in the Champions Trophy you can't do that but we are hopeful of going one step further in the tournament", Temba Bavuma told a media conference here.

"Obviously, we have our sights on where we want to be in the Champions Trophy this time but the format makes it more challenging for teams when you look at the 50-over World Cup", he added.

South Africa, the losing finalists of the T20 World Cup 2024, and the finalists of the upcoming World Test Championship, will face off against New Zealand on Monday with a depleted squad, and at least five-six players are expected to debut.

Many of the South African players named in the Champions Trophy 2025 squad and the tri-series are yet to join the team as they were busy making their appearances in the SA20.

Bavuma said it will be a challenge for the new players and team to play in foreign conditions but he noted that they play a lot of cricket in different conditions.

"It is a lovely opportunity for a couple of guys who have been doing well in domestic cricket and in T20 leagues to make a statement on what value they can add to the team", Temba Bavuma said.

"The tri-series will give us a chance to acclimatise to playing in Pakistan and get knowledge to share it with a wider group and it is also an opportunity for young players to keep on playing in future", he said.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Temba Bavuma hoped that spinner Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi would play an important role.

"Maharaj and Shamsi will give us a lot of help as we are presently tight for spin resources for the tri-series", he added.

Bavuma also said it was unfortunate that pacer Anrich Nortje was ruled out of the tournament, but said South Africa has good resources like Corbin Bosch.

"We have bowlers who can bowl at high pace with the new ball and also get some shape", he signed off.

(With PTI Inputs)