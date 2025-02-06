At Madrid, he won the Champions League five times, the Spanish league six times and 25 titles in total

Marcelo (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Real Madrid great Marcelo retires at age 36 to end trophy-filled career x 00:00

Marcelo, the former Real Madrid and Brazil left back, announced his retirement on Thursday at the age of 36.

In a video on X, Marcelo said: "My journey as a player ends here, but I still have so much to give to football. Thank you for everything."

An attacking left back, Marcelo had one of the most trophy-filled careers in soccer history thanks to his time at Madrid from 2007-22 and his return to boyhood Brazilian club Fluminense across 2023-24.

At Madrid, he won the Champions League five times, the Spanish league six times and 25 titles in total.

"Marcelo is part of the history of Real Madrid and is one of the great legends of our club and of world football," Madrid said.

After a brief spell with Olympiakos in Greece, Marcelo moved to Fluminense " where he started his career " and won the Copa Libertadores.

Marcelo played for Brazil at the World Cup in 2014 and '18, and won Olympic medals in 2008 (bronze) and 2012 (silver).