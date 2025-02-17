Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai's commute to hell: ‘By the time I reach office, half my energy is drained’
Mumbai weather updates: Experts question official data that says city’s air got better in five years
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘First such scam fully done in cash’
Mumbai: Dog lover stabs man after clash over stray canine at Juhu beach
Borivali: Gorai grocery store busted for selling ganja by using code 'rice'
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > My job is so hard

‘My job is so hard’

Updated on: 18 February,2025 08:34 AM IST  |  Manchester
AP , PTI |

Top

Man United boss Ruben Amorim worried about club, players after 0-1 defeat to Spurs; says he is facing problems, but will look to keep trying to win games

‘My job is so hard’

Man United’s Diogo Dalot (left) and Joshua Zirkzee wear a dejected look after their loss to Tottenham in London on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
‘My job is so hard’
x
00:00

Ruben Amorim has opened up on “a lot of problems” at Manchester United, but says he’s not worried about himself after his troubled team lost again. “I am not worried about me, I’m worried about the club, the team, the players,” Amorim said. “I hate to lose, that feeling is the worst. The rest I am not thinking about.” Amorim said he just wants “to help my players.”


Ruben Amorim
Ruben Amorim


United lost 1-0 to Tottenham on Sunday to leave the 20-time champion 15th in the Premier League. It was the ninth defeat for Amorim since he took over as United manager in November. “I have a lot of problems, my job is so hard, but I am here to continue my job to the next week with my beliefs, I will try to do and try to win again,” Amorim said after James Maddison’s goal consigned United to defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.


Amorim, who won two Portuguese league titles with Sporting Lisbon, has endured a torrid start to his United career, with his team just three places above the relegation zone. The last time United lost 12 of its first 25 games in a league season was in the 1973-74 campaign when it was relegated from the top flight. “I understand my situation, my job,” Amorim said. “I just want to win games.” 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manchester united tottenham hotspur premier league english premier league sports news football manchester

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK