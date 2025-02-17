Man United boss Ruben Amorim worried about club, players after 0-1 defeat to Spurs; says he is facing problems, but will look to keep trying to win games

Man United’s Diogo Dalot (left) and Joshua Zirkzee wear a dejected look after their loss to Tottenham in London on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article ‘My job is so hard’ x 00:00

Ruben Amorim has opened up on “a lot of problems” at Manchester United, but says he’s not worried about himself after his troubled team lost again. “I am not worried about me, I’m worried about the club, the team, the players,” Amorim said. “I hate to lose, that feeling is the worst. The rest I am not thinking about.” Amorim said he just wants “to help my players.”

ADVERTISEMENT



Ruben Amorim

United lost 1-0 to Tottenham on Sunday to leave the 20-time champion 15th in the Premier League. It was the ninth defeat for Amorim since he took over as United manager in November. “I have a lot of problems, my job is so hard, but I am here to continue my job to the next week with my beliefs, I will try to do and try to win again,” Amorim said after James Maddison’s goal consigned United to defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Amorim, who won two Portuguese league titles with Sporting Lisbon, has endured a torrid start to his United career, with his team just three places above the relegation zone. The last time United lost 12 of its first 25 games in a league season was in the 1973-74 campaign when it was relegated from the top flight. “I understand my situation, my job,” Amorim said. “I just want to win games.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever