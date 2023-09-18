Mauricio Pochettino’s side have won just once in five league games this term

Bournemouth's English striker Dominic Solanke vies with Chelsea's French defender Malo Gusto for the ball during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Bournemouth hold Chelsea to 0-0 draw x 00:00

Troubled Chelsea had to settle for a disappointing 0-0 draw against Bournemouth on Sunday as their dismal start to the Premier League season showed no signs of improving.

Also Read: Chelsea down in the dumps

ADVERTISEMENT

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have won just once in five league games this term.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever