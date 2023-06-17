Brazil court to move on with Robinho rape case

In a ruling late Wednesday, Brazil’s superior court of justice set a date of August 2 to decide whether the Italian government must translate Robinho’s full case into Portuguese and then send it to Brazilian authorities for further analysis

A high court in Brazil will move forward with Italy’s case against former football star Robinho, who was sentenced in Europe to nine years in prison for rape.

In a ruling late Wednesday, Brazil’s superior court of justice set a date of August 2 to decide whether the Italian government must translate Robinho’s full case into Portuguese and then send it to Brazilian authorities for further analysis.

