Brazil star Neymar to begin rehabilitation soon

Brazil star Neymar was to leave a Qatar sports hospital on Sunday to rest before starting rehabilitation after an operation on his ankle, officials said.

Doctors at the Aspetar hospital would not give a date when the 31-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker would return to action but they are confident that Friday’s surgery was a success. PSG said before the operation the forward could be out for up to four months, ruling him out of the rest of this season.

