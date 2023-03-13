Breaking News
Oscars 2023: 'RRR' creates history; wins Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'
Mumbai was hottest Indian city on Sunday at blazing 39.4 degrees C
Mumbai: Use existing parking lots first, and spare Patwardhan Park, say Bandra residents
Maharashtra: Six killed as car hits divider on Samruddhi highway
Mumbai to get two new parks in Chandivli and Kurla, informs BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Brazil star Neymar to begin rehabilitation soon

Brazil star Neymar to begin rehabilitation soon

Updated on: 13 March,2023 09:46 AM IST  |  Doha
AFP |

Top

Doctors at the Aspetar hospital would not give a date when the 31-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker would return to action but they are confident that Friday’s surgery was a success. PSG said before the operation the forward could be out for up to four months, ruling him out of the rest of this season

Brazil star Neymar to begin rehabilitation soon

Neymar


Brazil star Neymar was to leave a Qatar sports hospital on Sunday to rest before starting rehabilitation after an operation on his ankle, officials said. 


Doctors at the Aspetar hospital would not give a date when the 31-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker would return to action but they are confident that Friday’s surgery was a success. PSG said before the operation the forward could be out for up to four months, ruling him out of the rest of this season.



Also read: Neymar suffers ligament damage in injured ankle


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

neymar football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK