Neymar suffers ligament damage in injured ankle

Neymar, 31, was taken off on a stretcher with an ankle injury in the second half of PSG’s 4-3 Ligue 1 win over Lille on Sunday

Brazil forward Neymar has suffered ligament damage to his injured ankle, Paris Saint-Germain said on Tuesday, two weeks before the French club’s Champions League last 16, second leg with Bayern Munich.

Neymar, 31, was taken off on a stretcher with an ankle injury in the second half of PSG’s 4-3 Ligue 1 win over Lille on Sunday. “New examinations taken today confirm a sprained ankle for Neymar with ligament damage,” PSG said in a statement.

