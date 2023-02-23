Breaking News
Neymar suffers ligament damage in injured ankle

Neymar suffers ligament damage in injured ankle

Updated on: 23 February,2023 08:11 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Neymar, 31, was taken off on a stretcher with an ankle injury in the second half of PSG’s 4-3 Ligue 1 win over Lille on Sunday

Neymar suffers ligament damage in injured ankle

Neymar


Brazil forward Neymar has suffered ligament damage to his injured ankle, Paris Saint-Germain said on Tuesday, two weeks before the French club’s Champions League last 16, second leg with Bayern Munich.


Neymar, 31, was taken off on a stretcher with an ankle injury in the second half of PSG’s 4-3 Ligue 1 win over Lille on Sunday. “New examinations taken today confirm a sprained ankle for Neymar with ligament damage,” PSG said in a statement.



Also Read: Even if we’re not at our best, we always find a way: Kylian Mbappe after hard-fought win over Lille


