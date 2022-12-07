FIFA World Cup 2022: 'That night was difficult,' says Neymar

The striker would have recalled the 2014 edition, when a back injury had prematurely ended his World Cup campaign in his home country

Injured Brazil skipper Neymar during the Group G match against Serbia at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar last month. Pic/Getty Images

Brazil’s star striker Neymar has revealed that the night after he suffered the injury against Serbia in their World Cup opener was a tough one. Immediate reports claimed that Neymar’s swollen ankle had put him out of the remainder of the tournament.

The striker would have recalled the 2014 edition, when a back injury had prematurely ended his World Cup campaign in his home country. “The night that I injured myself was a very difficult one for me because thousands of things were running through my head like doubt and fear. But I had the support of my teammates and my family to find strength when I thought I had none left.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Never underestimate us, says Croatia coach Dalic

Then, I read nice get-well-soon messages and everyone sending positive energy. It comforted me a great deal. So I’m grateful and there’s no better way to show my appreciation than out on the pitch,” Neymar, 30, said after guiding Brazil to a 4-1 win over South Korea in the Round of 16 at Stadium 974 on Monday night. He scored off a brilliantly executed penalty, taking his tally to 76, just one behind the legendary Pele, and aptly picked up the Player of the Match award on the night.

“I did not feel anything [pain] in my ankle, thank God. And though my performance was good and I liked how I played today, I think we can always improve. That’s what I strive to do, so I can’t be satisfied with my performance, I have to keep growing along with the team,” added Neymar, who became only the third Brazilian after Ronaldo (1998, 2002, 2006) and Pele (1958, 1962, 1966, 1970) to score in three or more editions of a World Cup.

