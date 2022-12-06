×
FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar pays tribute to ailing Pele

Updated on: 06 December,2022 10:30 AM IST  |  Doha
Pele, who won the World Cup three times for Brazil, is currently in hospital as he recovers from a respiratory infection and continues treatment for colon cancer

Brazil's forward Neymar holds a banner depicting Brazilian football superstar Pele as he celebrates after qualifying to the next round after defeating South Korea 4-1 in the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 in Doha. Pics/AFP


Brazil forward Neymar sent his best wishes to football legend Pele on Monday after the South American team advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals with a 4-1 win over South Korea.


Brazil players stand behind a banner honouring Brazilian football legend Pele after they won the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 in DohaBrazil players stand behind a banner honouring Brazilian football legend Pele after they won the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 in Doha


Brazil's players posed for a photograph holding a banner with the 82-year-old's image and name after the final whistle at Stadium 974, reports Xinhua.

"It's tough to talk about Pele with what he is going through," Neymar told reporters. "We wish he can get well soon. We hope we made him feel a bit more comfortable with the banner and with the victory."

Neymar's first-half penalty means the 30-year-old now has 76 international goals, one shy of Pele's Brazil scoring record.

Also Read: Pele: Brazil will win World Cup again

The Paris Saint-Germain player said he felt no ill effects of an ankle problem that forced him to miss Brazil's previous two matches against Switzerland and Cameroon.

"I didn't feel any pain in my ankle," he said. "I want to thank the medical staff and the physiotherapists for helping me to be fit for this match.

"I think I played well. I'm very happy with how the night went but, having said that, I think we can always improve. I can't be 100 per cent satisfied, we can always get better."

Also Read: Pele’s daughters confident of his recovery

He added: "We wanted to win the match to reach the next round and that's what happened. The fans celebrated wonderfully inside the stadium and we have to congratulate them."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

