Brazilian football legend Pele stable; receives wishes from current players

Updated on: 05 December,2022 08:24 AM IST  |  Sao Paulo
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

Pele was admitted to hospital earlier this week for what doctors said was a “re-evaluation” of the chemotherapy he has been undergoing since surgery to remove a colon tumour in September last year.

Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe


Doctors treating Brazilian football legend Pele said on Saturday that the 82-year-old remained “stable” after developing a respiratory infection with his condition not having deteriorated over the last 24 hours.


Pele, who was hospitalised this week amid ongoing cancer treatments, “has had a good response to care without any worsening in the clinical picture in the last 24 hours,” doctors at Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital said in a statement.



Pele


Meanwhile, players at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar, expressed their support for Pele. France striker Kylian Mbappe on Saturday tweeted: “Pray for the King.” England captain Harry Kane offered his support for Pele at a press conference, “We send our best wishes to him and obviously all his family as well,” said Kane.

