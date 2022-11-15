Kylian Mbappe scores in final match before leaving for World Cup

×
Updated on: 15 November,2022 07:56 AM IST  |  Paris
Kylian Mbappe scored and came through unscathed along with fellow Paris Saint-Germain stars Lionel Messi and Neymar in their final match before the World Cup, a 5-0 Ligue 1 rout of Auxerre on Sunday

Kylian Mbappe scored and came through unscathed along with fellow Paris Saint-Germain stars Lionel Messi and Neymar in their final match before the World Cup, a 5-0 Ligue 1 rout of Auxerre on Sunday. 


PSG coach Christophe Galtier opted not to rest the attacking trio against the Burgundy side as the French champions sought to extend their lead at the top of the table before the break for the tournament in Qatar. “None of my players had sent me a signal of fear,” said Galtier. “My obsession was that my team could express themselves as freely as possible without the psychosis of an injury.”



Also read: Argentine players should not take any pressure: Lionel Messi


Mbappe scored the opener after 11 minutes in Paris for his 12th league goal this season after good work by Messi and two other World Cup bound players Moroccan Achraf Hakimi and Portuguese Nuno Mendes. Spain’s Carlos Soler nodded in the second after 51 minutes and then set up Hakimi for the third six minutes later. Two players who are not going to Qatar, Renato Sanches and Hugo Ekitike came off the bench and added goals in the final ten minutes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

