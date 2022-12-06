Pele’s daughters confident of his recovery

Kely and Flavia Nascimento said in an interview aired on Sunday night that Pelé is expected to leave the hospital very soon. “He is sick, he is old. But at the moment, he is there because of the lung infection. And once he feels better, he will go home again,” Kely Nascimento told TV Globo

Pele. Pic/AFP

Two daughters of Brazilian soccer great Pele said the three-time World Cup winner has been hospitalized since Tuesday to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. They added that the 82-year-old is under no imminent risk of death.

Kely and Flavia Nascimento said in an interview aired on Sunday night that Pele is expected to leave the hospital very soon. “He is sick, he is old. But at the moment, he is there because of the lung infection. And once he feels better, he will go home again,” Kely Nascimento told TV Globo.

Flavia Nascimento said in the interview that Pele is yet to have a remission of his colon cancer but is now regulating his medication with doctors to keep fighting. “It is very unfair for people to say he is in the end of his life, in palliative care. Guys, that’s not true. Believe us,” she said. “He is not in intensive care, he is in a regular bedroom.”

