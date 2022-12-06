×
Breaking News
Pele’s daughters confident of his recovery

Updated on: 06 December,2022 10:09 AM IST  |  Sao Paulo
AP , PTI |

Kely and Flavia Nascimento said in an interview aired on Sunday night that Pelé  is expected to leave the hospital very soon. “He is sick, he is old. But at the moment, he is there because of the lung infection. And once he feels better, he will go home again,” Kely Nascimento told TV Globo

Pele. Pic/AFP


Two daughters of Brazilian soccer great Pele said the three-time World Cup winner has been hospitalized since Tuesday to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. They added that the 82-year-old is under no imminent risk of death.


Flavia Nascimento said in the interview that Pele is yet to have a remission of his colon cancer but is now regulating his medication with doctors to keep fighting. “It is very unfair for people to say he is in the end of his life, in palliative care. Guys, that’s not true. Believe us,” she said. “He is not in intensive care, he is in a regular bedroom.”

