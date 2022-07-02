Breaking News
Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray sacks Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena party posts
Mumbai rains: BJP targets Shiv Sena, BMC over waterlogging
Aarey Metro car shed: ‘Mumbaikars will take to the streets again’
Aarey Metro car shed: ‘Mumbaikars will take to the streets again’
Mumbai: With change in govt, what happens to Metro, Coastal Road, Bullet Train?
Mumbai: Minor landslide near Haji Ali area, no report of injury, damage to property, says BMC official
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > British actor Gemma Atkinson on football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo He loved tea and comedy TV

British actor Gemma Atkinson on football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘He loved tea and comedy TV’

Updated on: 02 July,2022 08:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

British actor Gemma Atkinson recalls what dating Portuguese football superstar Cristiano in 2007 was like

British actor Gemma Atkinson on football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘He loved tea and comedy TV’

Gemma Atkinson and Cristiano Ronaldo


British actor Gemma Atkinson, 37, has opened up about what it was like to date football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, back in 2007. Atkinson and Ronaldo were in a brief relationship during the Portuguese striker’s first season at Manchester United, 15 years ago.

Speaking to Manchester’s Key 103 radio network, Atkinson said that Ronaldo loved his cups of tea and enjoyed watching one particular comedy series on television. “We went to my house, drank cups of tea and watched Only Fools And Horses [British TV comedy series],” said Atkinson.




Also Read: Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Beats Fellow Serb Kecmanovic


“I don’t know if he is into it [Only Fools and Horses] now, but he seemed to enjoy it. It was really glamorous,” added Atkinson, claiming that she was offered huge sums for kiss-and-tell stories, but declined. “When we did split, I got offered so much money to speak about him. I didn’t want that,” she said. The couple split at the end of 2007.

cristiano ronaldo portugal manchester united sports news football

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK