Breaking News
Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray sacks Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena party posts
Mumbai rains: BJP targets Shiv Sena, BMC over waterlogging
Aarey Metro car shed: ‘Mumbaikars will take to the streets again’
Aarey Metro car shed: ‘Mumbaikars will take to the streets again’
Mumbai: With change in govt, what happens to Metro, Coastal Road, Bullet Train?
Mumbai: Minor landslide near Haji Ali area, no report of injury, damage to property, says BMC official
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Wimbledon Novak Djokovic Beats Fellow Serb Kecmanovic

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Beats Fellow Serb Kecmanovic

Updated on: 02 July,2022 08:03 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

“So far, so good,” said the 35-year-old top seed, who has now reached the Last 16 of a major for the 55th time

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Beats Fellow Serb Kecmanovic

Novak Djokovic returns to compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic yesterday. Pic/Getty Images


Three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon fourth round for the 14th time on Friday with a straight-sets demolition of Serbian compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic.

Djokovic, looking to pull level with Pete Sampras as a seven-time Wimbledon champion, triumphed 6-0, 6-3, 6-4. Friday’s win was the 330th of Djokovic’s Grand Slam career. “So far, so good,” said the 35-year-old top seed, who has now reached the Last 16 of a major for the 55th time. 




“I expect high standards from myself. You always want to raise the level and things are shaping up well.” Waiting in the fourth round will be Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

novak djokovic wimbledon sports news tennis news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK