Breaking News
Maratha quota protest: Morcha gets unruly, cops escort women to safety
Maratha quota protest enters Day 3; may intensify after Ganeshotsav
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway cancels mega block, adds night trains for Ganeshotsav devotees
Mumbai: Ray of hope as Chira Bazar residents assured of homes in 3-4 days
Virar building collapse: Four more arrested in ongoing probe
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Brunos late goal helps Man Utd trump Burnley 3 2

Bruno’s late goal helps Man Utd trump Burnley 3-2

Updated on: 31 August,2025 07:48 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

Top

After exiting the League Cup to fourth-tier Grimsby on Wednesday, the Red Devils twice blew the lead at Old Trafford on Saturday

Bruno’s late goal helps Man Utd trump Burnley 3-2

Man Utd skipper Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring vs Burnley on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Bruno’s late goal helps Man Utd trump Burnley 3-2
x
00:00

Manchester United secured a much-needed first win of the season for under-fire manager Ruben Amorim but needed a 97th minute Bruno Fernandes penalty to beat newly-promoted Burnley 3-2. After exiting the League Cup to fourth-tier Grimsby on Wednesday, the Red Devils twice blew the lead at Old Trafford on Saturday. 

Manchester United secured a much-needed first win of the season for under-fire manager Ruben Amorim but needed a 97th minute Bruno Fernandes penalty to beat newly-promoted Burnley 3-2. After exiting the League Cup to fourth-tier Grimsby on Wednesday, the Red Devils twice blew the lead at Old Trafford on Saturday. 

But they were saved in stoppage time when Fernandes, who missed a penalty in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Fulham, scored from the spot after a VAR review for a pull on Amad Diallo. Victory takes United onto four points from their opening three English Premier League games and eases the pressure on Amorim ahead of a two-week international break.



Other results


>> Chelsea 2-0 Fulham
>> Tottenham 0-1 B’mouth
>> Wolves 2-3 Everton
>> Sunderland 2-1 Brentford

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

manchester united Bruno Fernandes old trafford sports news football

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK