After exiting the League Cup to fourth-tier Grimsby on Wednesday, the Red Devils twice blew the lead at Old Trafford on Saturday

Manchester United secured a much-needed first win of the season for under-fire manager Ruben Amorim but needed a 97th minute Bruno Fernandes penalty to beat newly-promoted Burnley 3-2. After exiting the League Cup to fourth-tier Grimsby on Wednesday, the Red Devils twice blew the lead at Old Trafford on Saturday.

But they were saved in stoppage time when Fernandes, who missed a penalty in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Fulham, scored from the spot after a VAR review for a pull on Amad Diallo. Victory takes United onto four points from their opening three English Premier League games and eases the pressure on Amorim ahead of a two-week international break.

Other results

>> Chelsea 2-0 Fulham

>> Tottenham 0-1 B’mouth

>> Wolves 2-3 Everton

>> Sunderland 2-1 Brentford

