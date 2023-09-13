Bruno shines as Ronaldo-less Portugal thrash Luxembourg 9-0

Breaking News
13 September,2023
Roberto Martinez’s side have now won all six of their qualifiers without conceding a goal and scoring 24 themselves, with this the country’s largest ever victory

Bruno Fernandes ran the show as Portugal romped to a record 9-0 win over Luxembourg on Monday without suspended talisman and all-time top goal-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo. 


Roberto Martinez’s side have now won all six of their qualifiers without conceding a goal and scoring 24 themselves, with this the country’s largest ever victory. 


Fernandes set up three goals and scored one himself.  Goncalo Ramos, Diogo Jota and Goncalo Inacio struck two goals each, while Ricardo Horta and Joao Felix also scored.

