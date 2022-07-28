Cambridge High School are the winners of inter-school football tournament

Kandivli school beats Jamnabai 4-2 via tie-breaker to win DSO U-17 final; Don Bosco (Borivli) clinch U-14 title while Udayachal girls bag U-17 crown

U-17 champs Cambridge HS with their trophy at the St Francis D’Assisi ground yesterday. Pics/Atul Kamble

Cambridge High School (Kandivli) emerged champions, defeating Jamnabai Narsee School (Juhu) 4-2 via the tie-breaker in the boys' U-17 final of the District Sports Office (DSO), Mumbai Suburban District inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Wednesday.

Neel stars in Cambridge win

Cambridge School took an early lead with striker Neel Shah scoring the opening goal before Jamnabai skipper Aarav Diwan scored the equaliser just before the end of the first half. With no goals in the second half, the tie-breaker was enforced. In the shootout, Cambridge scored through Ninad Mohite, Neel Shah and Tanuj Waingankar, while Kushal Dubey failed to score from the first attempt and Avaneesh Naik missed from the fourth.



Girls U-17 champs Udayachal (Vikhroli) are all smiles at the D’Assisi ground yesterday

In contrast, Jamnabai scored only one, with Viven Prabhu converting the first kick. The next three tries by Aarav, Tanish Kurekej and Dev Trivedi respectively, failed to beat Ninad, who replaced Meehir Desai in the Cambridge goal. “Our coach Tushar Poojary had made us practise this [tie-breakers]. So, before coming to the penalty spot, we all already knew where we were going to shoot,” said Tanuj, who scored the winning penalty for Cambridge.



Also Read: Manchester United transfer news: Club sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax

Jaden scores winner

Earlier, Don Bosco (Borivli) got the better of Holy Family (Andheri) 1-0 in the boys’ U-14 final. Captain Jaden Sam scored in the 15th minute after receiving a neat assist from Joshua Kuriakose. In the day’s last match, the girls’ U-17 final, Udayachal HS (Vikhroli) overcame Lakshdham HS (Goregaon) 3-1 via the tie-breaker after the full time score read 1-1.

The victorious Don Bosco (Borivli) team with the boys’ under-14 winners trophy

Udayachal snatched the lead through their captain Sakshi Repe in the fifth minute, but 10 minutes later, Lakshdham restored parity through Pavitra Desai. In the tie-breaker, Udayachal’s Shravani Nalawade and Shravani Pokharkar were the only two players who scored from the spot.

With inputs from Shaun Suvarna