Manchester United transfer news: Club sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax

Pic courtesy/Manchester United Twitter account

After much speculation about his arrival, Manchester United have finally completed the signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax for a fee that could reach £57million. The 24-year old Argentine defender who won two Eredivisie titles under the current United boss, Erik ten Hag, signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with a further extension of 12 months.



"It's an honour to join this great football club," the centre-back was quoted from the United's website. "I've worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I'm here, I'm going to push myself even further. "I've been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that's what I want to continue at Manchester United. "There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new team-mates, we can do it." Manchester United have been very active in the transfer market. The Argentine becomes United's third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Christian Eriksen on a free transfer and Dutch full-back Tyrell Malacia.





🔥 Feel the fire.



🔴 @LisandrMartinez is ready to bring the heat to United.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2022

Recently, the much-maligned Harry Maguire was booed in a pre-season game against Crystal Palace by some of the United 'fans'. The English defender has had a torrid time since his arrival from Leicester City from a big money move. With the arrival of Lisandro, Maguire could find himself on the bench albeit the manager has already ensured him and the fans that the Englishman will be their club captain going ahead.



(with inputs from AFP)