Kevin Pietersen pleads with Chelsea FC to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United

Pietersen thinks that Chelsea need another attacking presence despite the club's recent signing of Raheem Sterling

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Brighton at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England. Pic/AFP

As rumors of Cristiano Ronaldo's probable departure from Manchester United swirl, several fans from different clubs are divided over whether their team should sign the aging, yet world-class striker. With Chelsea having loaned Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan, the striker position remains open at the London club and legendary England cricketer Kevin Pietersen wants to see that spot filled up by Ronaldo.

Taking to Twitter, Pietersen posted a message that read, "Sign Cristiano please Chelsea FC."

Although as the start of the new season draws ever closer, a move for Ronaldo seems less likely now. Nevertheless, football is not averse to late deadline day signings and such a move for one of the game's best ever players will likely cause a lot of buzz in the football world.

Even if Chelsea doesn't heed Pietersen's plea, they still have an embarrassment of riches in attack. Apart from Sterling, the club has the likes of Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz all vying for a spot in the side.

Despite their shocking pre-season form, many believe Chelsea could put up a potential title fight in the 2022/23 season, but only time will tell if they can keep up with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.