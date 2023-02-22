Breaking News
Campion beat Cathedral to emerge U-8 champs

Updated on: 22 February,2023 09:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

The victorious Campion U-8 team at Azad Maidan. Pic/Gordon D’Costa


Campion School (Colaba) scored two late goals to emerge worthy champions, defeating a spirited Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 2-0 in the boys’ U-8 final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the Schools Sports Centre, Azad Maidan, on Tuesday.


The Campion boys were in control, enjoyed better ball possession and created more chances. Midway through the first half, Campion striker Riaan Sobhani’s snap effort beat Cathedral custodian Viaan Shah, but the ball crashed into the right post.



In the second session, Campion continued their press and finally broke the deadlock in the 27th minute, just three minutes before the final whistle. Goalkeeper Taha Eran’s long clearance deflected and fell to Riaan, who trapped the ball and shot Viaan for 1-0. In the next minute, Campion doubled the lead when Aryaan Mehta found the back of the Cathedral net with an angular drive from the right.


Earlier, St Mary’s ICSE (Mazagaon) produced a solid, attacking performance to beat Don Bosco (Matunga) 3-0 in the third-place match. Striker Vihaan Kawad put St Mary’s in front in the very first minute. Eight minutes later, he doubled their lead after which St Mary’s skipper Jahaan Anklesaria made it 3-0 in the 11th minute. 

