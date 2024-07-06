Canada stun Venezuela 4-3 on penalties to reach semis

The Canadians, under American coach Jesse Marsch, are playing in the Copa America for the first time and produced a relentless display of pressing in what was a frantic game

Canada players celebrate their win over Venezuela on Friday. Pic/AFP

Canada reached the semi-finals of the Copa America on Friday after beating Venezuela 4-3 on penalties after the 90-minute game finished 1-1.

Jacob Shaffelburg fired Canada into the lead in the 13th minute but Salomon Rondon equalised in the 64th, before Canada triumphed in the shootout to set up a last-four meeting with world champions Argentina.

The Canadians, under American coach Jesse Marsch, are playing in the Copa America for the first time and produced a relentless display of pressing in what was a frantic game.

Both teams failed to score from the spot twice in the shootout, leaving it at 3-3 and sending the contest into sudden death. Canada keeper Max Crepeau, who had made a major error for Venezuela’s equaliser, saved Wilker Angel’s kick.

