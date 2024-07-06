Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Enforce 2016 Hawkers Policy’, demands union
Maharashtra: Ratnagiri to get India’s first maritime university spread across 50 acres of land
Maharashtra: Panchavati Express’s coaches detach in Kasara
Mumbai: BMC might trim water supply to shops, offices
Thane: Five kids rescued from Mumbra hill in late-night rescue op
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Canada stun Venezuela 4 3 on penalties to reach semis

Canada stun Venezuela 4-3 on penalties to reach semis

Updated on: 07 July,2024 08:38 AM IST  |  Arlington (US)
AFP |

Top

The Canadians, under American coach Jesse Marsch, are playing in the Copa America for the first time and produced a relentless display of pressing in what was a frantic game

Canada stun Venezuela 4-3 on penalties to reach semis

Canada players celebrate their win over Venezuela on Friday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Canada stun Venezuela 4-3 on penalties to reach semis
x
00:00

Canada reached the semi-finals of the Copa America on Friday after beating Venezuela 4-3 on penalties after the 90-minute game finished 1-1. 


Jacob Shaffelburg fired Canada into the lead in the 13th minute but Salomon Rondon equalised in the 64th, before Canada triumphed in the shootout to set up a last-four meeting with world champions Argentina. 


Also Read: ‘We lost, but with pride’


The Canadians, under American coach Jesse Marsch, are playing in the Copa America for the first time and produced a relentless display of pressing in what was a frantic game. 

Both teams failed to score from the spot twice in the shootout, leaving it at 3-3 and sending the contest into sudden death. Canada keeper Max Crepeau, who had made a major error for Venezuela’s equaliser, saved Wilker Angel’s kick.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Copa America football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK