Casemiro calls for end of rumours linking Ancelotti as future Brazil coach

Casemiro (left) with Carlo Ancelotti. Pic/Getty Images

Seasoned midfielder Casemiro has called for an end to speculation linking Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti to Brazil’s vacant managerial role.

Brazil have been searching for a head coach since December, when Adenor Bacchi, better known as Tite, stepped down following the team’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Croatia.

Current Real Madrid manager Ancelotti is among the favourites to fill the position despite having 15 months remaining on his contract with the Spanish club, Real Madrid. But Casimiro, who played under the 63-year-old Italian at Real Madrid before joining Manchester United last August, described the rumours as disrespectful.

“He is a coach that I know very well,” Casemiro told journalists on the eve of Brazil’s friendly against Morocco in Tangier on Saturday. “He is a friend of mine and someone I have admired in football. But there is also another side to this. Ancelotti has a club, which is Real Madrid. We have to respect the club and Ancelotti.”

Casemiro also raised the possibility that interim coach Ramon Menezes could be offered the role on a permanent basis.

“We also have a coach here, who is Ramon,” the 31-year-old said. “He is here to do his best and we know that life is all about opportunities. Right now, he is not the permanent manager but if he does a great job, [and] if the names that the [Brazilian Football Confederation] are looking for do not accept, Ramon is there.”

